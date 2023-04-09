S Club 7 Star Paul Cattermole Dies at 46

Paul Cattermole, a member of the British pop group S Club 7, has died at the age of 46 in an unexpected turn of events.

Paul Cattermole, former member of British pop group S Club 7, has passed away at the age of 46. The news was confirmed by the band in a statement on their official Twitter account, expressing their devastation at the sudden loss of their “brother.” The cause of his death is currently unknown, and his family and band have requested privacy during this difficult time.

Cattermole was discovered at his residence in Dorset, England, on April 6th, and was pronounced dead later that day. While his passing was unexpected, Dorset Police ruled out any suspicious circumstances. Just a day before his passing, Cattermole was seen happily dancing in the woods and throwing rocks, according to the Daily Mail.

Cattermole was one of the founding members of S Club 7, created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998. Alongside Jo O’Meara, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, and Jon Lee, Cattermole rose to stardom with their signature pop sound. The group had four UK #1 singles– “Bring It All Back,” “Never Had a Dream Come True,” “Don’t Stop Movin’,” and “Have You Ever”–as well as a top 10 hit in the US with “Never Had a Dream Come True.”

Cattermole left the group in 2002, citing creative differences. Despite his departure, the band continues to have a devoted fanbase, and in recent months announced a reunion tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The passing of Paul Cattermole is a sad loss for fans of S Club 7 and pop music in general. The memories and legacy he leaves behind will be forever cherished by those who loved his music and admired his talent.