S Club 7 Star Paul Cattermole Dies at 46

Paul Cattermole, renowned British pop star from the popular band ‘S Club 7’, passes away at the age of 46.

Huge Loss in the Music Industry: Paul Cattermole of S Club 7 Passes Away at 46

Introduction

The music industry has lost another talent today as British pop star Paul Cattermole, famously known as a member of the late 90s group S Club 7, dies at the age of 46.

S Club 7: A Blast from the Past

S Club 7 was a British pop group formed in 1998. The band consisted of seven members, namely Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara, Paul Cattermole, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, and Hannah Spearritt. The group rose to fame with their debut single “Bring It All Back,” which became a chart-topper in the UK.

The band continued to produce several hits, such as “Reach,” “Don’t Stop Movin’,” and “Never Had a Dream Come True.” These songs were massively popular not only in the UK but also worldwide. The group’s success led to the creation of a children’s television series, “S Club 7 in Miami,” where the band’s seven members played fictional versions of themselves.

Tribute to Paul Cattermole

The news of Paul Cattermole’s sudden demise has shocked his fans worldwide. A statement was published on the band’s official Twitter account expressing the band’s deep sorrow over their brother’s loss.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have,” the statement said.

Paul Cattermole’s contribution to S Club 7 and the music industry, in general, will never be forgotten. He was a talented singer and songwriter who provided fans with uplifting and feel-good music. Cattermole’s fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to him, expressing their sadness and shock at his untimely passing.

Upcoming Reunion Tour

S Club 7 had recently announced that they would be embarking on a 25th-anniversary reunion tour. The tour was set to kick off in November 2022, with a series of sold-out London concerts scheduled for October. Unfortunately, the band’s reunion tour will now go on without Cattermole, leaving fans with a heavy heart.

Conclusion

The music industry has lost another great talent, and fans worldwide are mourning the loss of Paul Cattermole. His contribution to S Club 7 and the music industry, in general, will always be remembered through his music, which will continue to be enjoyed by old and new fans alike. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.