S Club 7 Tour Honors Paul with 20th Anniversary Tribute

Despite the passing of time, S Club 7 remains committed to their vow for an anniversary tour, which will honor the memory of the late Paul Cattermole.

S Club 7 Announces Tribute to Late Member for 25th Anniversary Tour

The members of S Club 7 have vowed that their 25th anniversary tour will go ahead and will likely include a tribute to the late Paul Cattermole, who passed away suddenly at the age of 46. Sources close to the band note that while it’s too early to make a public decision on how their 11 concerts will proceed, they remain determined to proceed because Cattermole was excited about the shows.

The Mail on Sunday reports that Cattermole was one of the first of the seven stars to agree to take part in the reunion shows. According to an insider, “Paul was so excited, though he seemed awkward on the outside he was looking forward to reliving some of the old, happy times with the group. That’s why there are some members of S Club 7 who are determined the tour goes on. To them, it seems the perfect way to pay tribute to him.”

Despite Cattermole’s sudden passing, S Club 7 is moving forward with plans for the tour but has yet to publicly announce a decision on how they will proceed. The bandmates are said to be “inconsolable” at the loss of their friend, with members of management breaking the news to them last week.

Cattermole was found at his Dorset home last Thursday morning and was pronounced dead later that afternoon. Police have confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. While the cause of death remains unknown, the family and the members of S Club 7 have requested privacy at this time.

The band has paid tribute to Cattermole on social media, posting a black and white photograph of the singer in the band’s heyday and writing, “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel…He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us.”

Cattermole, who left S Club 7 in 2002 citing creative differences, had experienced money problems since being declared bankrupt in 2015. Despite his struggles, Cattermole had remained upbeat and was in good spirits when seen by an onlooker in a local park the day before he passed.

The singer had appeared on the television program “Loose Women,” discussing his financial problems and revealing that he was living off noodles and couldn’t afford a new shirt for his television appearance at the time. In 2019, Cattermole appeared on “First Dates Hotel,” revealing his desire for true love.

S Club 7 released a slew of hits including “Reach” and “Don’t Stop Movin’.” The group starred in the television show “Miami 7” in 1999 and “Hollywood 7” in 2001. Cattermole began dating his co-star Hannah Spearritt while filming the later series. The couple split in 2006 and briefly reunited in 2015 before ending their relationship for good.

