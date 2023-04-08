S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole dies at 46

At the age of 46, British pop group member Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 has passed away.

Paul Cattermole, a former member of the popular British pop group S Club 7, has passed away at the age of 46. The group had recently announced a reunion tour, making his sudden and unexpected death even more heart-breaking. News of his passing was confirmed by the band and the Cattermole family on Friday.

In a joint statement, they expressed their deep sorrow and shock at the news, declaring they were “truly devastated” by the loss of their “beloved son and brother”. He was found dead at his home in Dorset, south-west England, with no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

S Club 7, which was launched with a TV show about a pop group, was formed in 1998 by Simon Fuller, the same man behind the Spice Girls. The band members played fictionalized versions of themselves in the show, which ran from 1999 to 2003. S Club 7 went on to release several hit songs in the UK, including “Don’t Stop Movin'”, “Reach”, and “Never Had a Dream Come True”. These tracks also charted in the top ten in the US.

In 2002, the band even performed a concert at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 50th anniversary on the throne. However, Cattermole left the group that same year due to personal reasons.

Despite his departure, all seven original members announced a 25th-anniversary tour, set to begin in October 2023, just weeks before his tragic passing.

The death of Cattermole has been felt deeply by all the remaining members of S Club 7, who have paid tribute to him on social media. “There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we are all feeling,” they wrote. “We were very fortunate to have him in our lives and we are grateful for the wonderful memories we have.”

This tragedy has reminded us just how important it is to appreciate the people in our lives and the joy they bring us while they are still with us. The passing of Paul Cattermole will be felt by many, but his legacy will live on through his music and the memories he has left behind.