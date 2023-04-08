S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole dies at 46

The family of Paul Cattermole, a former member of S Club 7, has confirmed that he passed away suddenly at the age of 46.

Heading 1: S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole Found Dead at Home

S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has passed away at the age of 46. The pop group and Cattermole’s family confirmed the news in a statement to the PA news agency. The singer was found dead at his home in Dorset on Thursday. His family and members of S Club 7 expressed their sadness and requested privacy at this difficult time.

Heading 2: S Club 7 Members Mourn the Loss of Paul Cattermole

Cattermole, who was confirmed as part of the upcoming 25th anniversary tour of S Club 7, has left the band and his fans heartbroken. The group, originally formed in 1998 by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, had hits like Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and Bring It All Back. Cattermole left the team in 2002 after four years to pursue a solo career.

Heading 2: Cattermole Leaves Behind a Legacy of Music

Cattermole’s death comes as a shock to fans of S Club 7 and the music industry alike. He had a successful music career that spanned over two decades. As a member of S Club 7, he contributed to the group’s success and also went on to join S Club Allstars. In 2018, Cattermole made headlines when he put his Brit Award for sale online to pay his bills after a back injury limited his work opportunities.

Heading 3: S Club 7 Fans Pay Tribute to Late Singer

Cattermole’s death has led to an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues in the music industry. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late singer. S Club 7 fans remember Cattermole as a talented performer with a unique voice, who brought energy and excitement to the stage.

Heading 4: Remembering Paul Cattermole’s Life and Legacy

Cattermole’s sudden death has left a void in the hearts of his fans, family and friends. As they mourn his passing, they also remember his legacy as a talented musician who brought joy and happiness to so many through his music. We extend our deepest sympathies to Cattermole’s loved ones during this difficult time.