S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole Dies at 46

Y2K-Era Pop Star Paul Cattermole Passes Away at 46, Weeks After S Club 7 Reunion Tour Announcement

Paul Cattermole, a beloved member of S Club 7, the popular British pop group from the turn of the century, has passed away at the age of 46. The tragic news came just weeks after the band announced their 25th-anniversary reunion tour. The announcement of Cattermole's passing was made by S Club 7 on their website and social media. "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul," read the statement. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."