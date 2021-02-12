S/Sgt Jim Hooper Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : S/Sgt Jim Hooper has Died.

S/Sgt Jim Hooper has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

Sad to hear the passing of S/Sgt Jim Hooper who served with the Glider Pilot Regiment. Happy though that I could help him in a small way to meet up with Denzil Cooper back in late 2019 at the @3945portraits opening. #hooperandcooper pic.twitter.com/DpRhm0dzEG

