Saad I bin Abdulrahman Al Saud Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Saad I bin Abdulrahman Al Saud has Died .
Saad I bin Abdulrahman Al Saud has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Saad I bin Abdulrahman Al Saud has passed away, according to a statement issued by the Saudi Royal Court yesterday. The funeral prayer will be performed today, the statement added. pic.twitter.com/310fGNshGc
— newsofbahrain (@newsofbahrain) January 4, 2021
newsofbahrain @newsofbahrain Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Saad I bin Abdulrahman Al Saud has passed away, according to a statement issued by the Saudi Royal Court yesterday. The funeral prayer will be performed today, the statement added.
