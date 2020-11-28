Saad Qubain Death -Dead – Obituaries: Saad Qubain has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Saad Qubain Death -Dead – Obituaries: SAAD QUBAIN, aka DJ SAAD has Died from covid-19.

Saad Qubain has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.

Longtime OKC DJ Saad Qubain has died due to COVID-19. He spent time with KJYO, KKWD and KYIS as well as many club gigs.

“Heather Renae on Twitter: “To learn a dear friend has passed away is never easy. Saad Qubain you entered my life at a time that I needed a friend the most. You became family over night. May god wrap his arms around your children, family and friends during this time. RIP my dear friend. ”

Tributes 

Mark Myers wrote 
Man, popular OKC DJ Saad Qubain passed away today from COVID complications. A father, he was a great guy all around. Worked with him for a few years in my early broadcasting years at Clear Channel Radio in OKC.
