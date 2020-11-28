Saad Qubain Death -Dead – Obituaries: Saad Qubain has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Saad Qubain Death -Dead – Obituaries: SAAD QUBAIN, aka DJ SAAD has Died from covid-19.
Saad Qubain has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.
Longtime OKC DJ Saad Qubain has died due to COVID-19. He spent time with KJYO, KKWD and KYIS as well as many club gigs.
“Heather Renae on Twitter: “To learn a dear friend has passed away is never easy. Saad Qubain you entered my life at a time that I needed a friend the most. You became family over night. May god wrap his arms around your children, family and friends during this time. RIP my dear friend. ”
To learn a dear friend has passed away is never easy. Saad Qubain you entered my life at a time that I needed a friend the most. You became family over night. May god wrap his arms around your children, family and friends during this time. RIP my dear friend. pic.twitter.com/X5Bfme93u4
— Heather Renae (@HeatherRenae168) November 28, 2020
Tributes
SAAD QUBAIN, aka DJ SAAD, was a well-known and popular Oklahoma City DJ for years on radio station KJ-103 and in music venues and weddings across the metro area.#coronavirus @DJSaad @koconews @OklahomaCity_OK @CDCgov @1027kj103 @covid19rip1 https://t.co/tnEezuGngm
— The Show Won’t Go On (@TheShowWontGoOn) November 28, 2020
In shock. Marla’s and my friend, and friend to so, so many, Saad Qubain died this morning of complications due to COVID. KTOK studios here in December 2018. You will be sorely missed. RIP Saad. pic.twitter.com/ZeJFi84IVB
— Mike Morgan (@MikeMorganKFOR) November 27, 2020
