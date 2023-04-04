SABC Free State Editor dies after illness.

Due to a brief illness, Teboho Letshaba, the Free State Provincial Editor for the SABC, has succumbed to death.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced the sad passing of Teboho Letshaba, the Provincial Editor for the Free State region. Letshaba succumbed to a short illness and his passing has sent shockwaves throughout the SABC newsrooms and the journalism fraternity.

Letshaba was a respected, seasoned journalist who had dedicated many years of his life to his craft, working tirelessly to keep the newsrooms of the SABC alive with his dedication and passion for his work. He was a mainstay in the Free State news scene, and his absence will be keenly felt by his colleagues, fellow journalists and viewers alike.

The SABC has paid tribute to Letshaba, highlighting his exceptional talent and immense contribution to their news services. They have described him as an exemplary journalist who had an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity, always ensuring that he delivered the facts to his viewers accurately, honestly and without bias.

Letshaba’s colleagues have also lauded his unequivocal professionalism, describing him as a consummate professional who was always at the forefront of breaking news stories in his region. He was always eager to go the extra mile to ensure that his audience received the latest news as it happened, and he always delivered with impeccable accuracy and poise.

Letshaba’s contribution to the journalism world has not gone unnoticed, with many of his peers acknowledging his immense impact on the development of their journalistic skills. His dedication to excellence, commitment to hard work and passion for the truth has inspired many and will continue to be a guiding light for generations of journalists to come.

The SABC has expressed its deepest condolences to Letshaba’s family, friends and colleagues, and has pledged to continue to uphold his legacy of excellence in journalism. As the news industry mourns the passing of a true giant, Letshaba’s contribution to journalism will continue to be remembered and celebrated for many years to come.

