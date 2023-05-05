“Sabrina Navaretta” Today : Spirit of Sabrina Navaretta, a UD student who died in a crash, honored in her memory

Remembering Sabrina Navaretta: A Life Cut Short

Sabrina Navaretta was a bright, young freshman at the University of Delaware with a contagious smile and a love for life. Originally from Woodbury, New York, Sabrina was studying business management at UD and was an honors student. She was described as a “whip-smart delight” by teachers and others who knew her from a young age. She played soccer as a tot and grew into a “beautiful” young woman, according to multiple social media users.

On the night of April 28, Sabrina was on her way home from Airband, a dance competition at the end of UD’s Greek Week. She had performed Cinderella at the competition and “did amazing,” said one woman who watched the performances. Sabrina was killed in a car crash near UD’s campus that night. Five other people were also injured in the crash.

As news of Sabrina’s tragic death spread, the UD community rallied together to support one another. UD President Dennis Assanis wrote in a university-wide email, “As we collectively mourn the loss of a fellow student, please know we are all here for each other as a UD community.” The university is working to provide more student support, and representatives from Student Life met with students living in Sabrina’s residence hall and members of her sorority.

Sabrina joined Phi Sigma Sigma this spring, where her sorority said she “made a lasting impact on (the) sisterhood and in the lives of (her) fellow sisters.” Her friendship and infectious spirit will be greatly missed, the sorority wrote on Instagram.

According to family friends, Sabrina loved spending time on the water, especially boating and jet skiing. She was close with her parents, too, and “never (had) a typical teenage girl attitude that you so often see.” In high school, she played volleyball and was taught how to lifeguard. Her mother said she loved the Syosset High School’s course. She also had two siblings.

On social media, family and friends offered their condolences and shared memories of Sabrina. One woman called her “pure light,” saying she was “always so kind and sweet with the sparkliest eyes and bright infectious smile.” Another called her a “true ray of sunshine.”

Sabrina will be buried in private on Friday in Syosset, New York. Her family hosted a visitation on Thursday at a funeral home in the same town. A UD spokesperson said that an obituary for UDaily is in the works. There is also a discussion of a campus memorial event, but the spokesperson said there are no concrete details yet.

Sabrina Navaretta had a bright future ahead of her, but her life was cut tragically short. She will be remembered by those who knew and loved her as a kind, loving, and talented young woman with a contagious smile and an infectious spirit. Rest in peace, Sabrina.

