Sachin Pilot queries Gehlot government on bulldozer inaction at RPSC member Babulal Katara’s residence.

Sachin Pilot’s question to Gehlot government: Why didn’t the bulldozer run at RPSC member Babulal Katara’s house?

The political situation in Rajasthan is heating up as Sachin Pilot, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, has questioned the Gehlot government over the recent demolition drive in the state. Pilot has asked why the bulldozer did not run at the house of RPSC member Babulal Katara.

The Background

The Rajasthan government recently carried out a massive demolition drive in the state, targeting illegal properties. The drive was carried out in various cities, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur. The government bulldozed several illegal buildings, including those owned by influential people.

However, Sachin Pilot has alleged that the government is targeting only a specific group of people and ignoring others. Pilot’s statement comes after the demolition drive skipped the house of RPSC member Babulal Katara, who is said to be close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Sachin Pilot’s Allegations

Sachin Pilot has alleged that the Rajasthan government is targeting only a specific group of people and ignoring others. He has questioned the government’s intent and motive behind the demolition drive. Pilot has also alleged that the government is trying to shield its own people by not targeting them.

Pilot has also questioned the government’s decision to keep Babulal Katara’s house out of the demolition drive. He has asked why the government did not take action against Katara’s illegal property, which is said to be constructed on government land.

Government’s Response

The Gehlot government has denied Sachin Pilot’s allegations and stated that the demolition drive was carried out without any bias or prejudice. The government has maintained that the drive was aimed at removing illegal constructions and encroachments and not at targeting any specific group of people.

The government has also clarified that Babulal Katara’s house was not included in the demolition drive as it was constructed before the land was declared government land. The government has stated that it is not shielding anyone and is committed to taking strict action against any illegal construction or encroachment.

The Impact

Sachin Pilot’s allegations have created a stir in the political circles of Rajasthan. The opposition parties have joined hands with Pilot and are demanding a thorough investigation into the matter. The government’s response has not satisfied the opposition parties, who are accusing the government of shielding its own people.

The controversy has also highlighted the growing rift between Sachin Pilot and the Gehlot government. Pilot was removed from his position as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan in July 2020, following a power tussle with Gehlot. Since then, Pilot has been vocal against the government’s policies and decisions.

Conclusion

The controversy over the demolition drive in Rajasthan has once again brought to light the issue of corruption and nepotism in the state. The allegations made by Sachin Pilot have raised serious questions about the government’s intent and motive behind the drive. The government needs to address these concerns and ensure that the drive is carried out without any bias or prejudice.

The rift between the Pilot and Gehlot factions is a matter of concern for the Congress party, which is already facing several challenges in the state. The party needs to resolve the issue and present a united front to tackle the challenges ahead.

