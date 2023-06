Motorcycle Accident in Saco: Ian Lajoie Dead, Three Others Injured

Motorcycle Accident in Saco: Ian Lajoie Dead, Three Others Injured

On Thursday evening, a tragic motorcycle accident occurred in Saco, resulting in the death of Ian Lajoie from Maine. Three others were also injured in the accident.





Saco motorcycle accident Ian Lajoie Maine Fatal motorcycle crash Multiple injuries in Saco accident Maine motorbike collision