Sacramento County Motorcycle Crash Claims the Life of Jason Porter: Obituary

Jason Porter, Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Sacramento County

Jason Porter, a 28-year-old resident of Sacramento County, has been identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Sunday, June 20th. According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard.

Porter was traveling eastbound on Madison Avenue when he collided with a sedan that was attempting to make a left turn onto Sunrise Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The driver of the sedan remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Porter was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Jason Porter during this difficult time.

