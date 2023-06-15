Sacramento police report one fatality in Oak Park shooting that occurred overnight. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, there was a shooting overnight in Oak Park resulting in the death of one person. The incident occurred on the 3500 block of San Jose Way just after midnight. Upon arrival, officers discovered one individual with at least one gunshot wound who later succumbed to their injuries. The police are currently investigating the scene and have not released any additional information. For the latest updates, stay tuned to KCRA 3.

