Sacramento Shooting Results in 1 Fatality and 1 Injury today.

Posted on June 10, 2023

Police in Sacramento, California have reported that a shooting occurred late on Friday evening, resulting in one fatality and one individual sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The incident, which took place in the 7800 block of 36th Avenue at approximately 11:21 p.m., remains under investigation and no additional details have been released at this time.

News Source : Gabriel Porras
Source Link :1 killed, 1 wounded in Sacramento shooting/

