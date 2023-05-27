“Sacramento water safety”: Tips for Ensuring Safety on Sacramento Waterways During Memorial Day Weekend

Stay Safe on the Waterways this Memorial Day Weekend

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, authorities are reminding boaters to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety on the local waterways. According to Josh Jaco, a state park ranger at Folsom Lake, it is mandatory to have a life jacket for everybody on board, and children under the age of 12 must wear them at all times while on the water.

Clearing Debris and Cold Water

Crews have been working tirelessly to clear debris in the lake ahead of the holiday weekend. Jaco explains that recent storms and snowmelt have brought down a lot of dead wood, and while a contractor is currently collecting it all, there is still more work to be done. Additionally, the snowmelt has made the water much colder than usual. Jaco warns that the fresh water did not have a chance to warm up, making it much colder than last year.

Busy Waterways and Stepped-up Patrols

The Sacramento and American rivers are also expected to be very busy this weekend, and boaters are advised to be mindful of the increased traffic and drive safely and slowly. Justin Sylvia, from the Sacramento Fire Department, assures that they are preparing for the busy weekend and will have a boat on the water from noon until dusk starting tomorrow running through Monday. Boat drivers are required to have a California boater card, and all necessary information can be found on the Division of Boating and Waterways website.

Final Thoughts

As we kick off the summer season this Memorial Day weekend, it is important to remember to take necessary precautions to ensure your safety on the water. Make sure to have life jackets for everybody on board, especially for children under the age of 12, and be mindful of the increased traffic and colder water. Follow all boating regulations, and have a fun and safe holiday weekend!

News Source : KCRA

Source Link :How to be safe on Sacramento waterways during Memorial Day weekend/