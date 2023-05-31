Sad Demise of Pauline, a Jamaican Street Dog Adopted in Canada

RIP Pauline: A Jamaican Street Dog That Found A Loving Home in Canada

Introduction

Pauline, a Jamaican street dog, was adopted by a Canadian family in 2017. She quickly became a beloved member of the family and was known for her playful personality and infectious spirit. Sadly, on May 3rd, 2021, Pauline passed away, leaving a hole in the hearts of her family and the many people whose lives she touched.

Pauline’s Journey to Canada

Pauline was rescued from the streets of Jamaica by a local animal rescue organization. She was malnourished, covered in ticks, and suffering from heartworm. Despite her difficult start in life, Pauline remained resilient and full of energy.

In 2017, Pauline was given a second chance when she was adopted by a Canadian family. She was flown to Canada, where she quickly adapted to her new environment and became a beloved member of the family.

Pauline’s Life in Canada

Pauline’s new family provided her with a loving home, plenty of toys, and lots of attention. She loved to play fetch, go for walks, and cuddle with her humans. Her playful personality and infectious spirit brought joy to everyone she met.

Pauline also became a celebrity of sorts in her community. Her family created an Instagram account for her, which quickly gained a following of people who loved to see her adorable photos and videos.

Pauline’s Legacy

Although Pauline’s life was short, she made a lasting impact on the people who knew her. Her playful spirit and loving personality inspired many to adopt rescue animals and to give them the same chance at a happy life that Pauline had.

In memory of Pauline, her family has started a fundraiser for the animal rescue organization that originally saved her. The fundraiser has already raised thousands of dollars, which will go towards helping other animals in need.

Conclusion

Pauline was a special dog who touched the hearts of everyone she met. Her story is a reminder of the resilience and love that rescue animals can bring into our lives. May she rest in peace knowing that she was loved and cherished by so many.

