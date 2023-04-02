“Sad news: Angie Mayhew, co-founder of Peter Mayhew Foundation, passed away. May the Force be with her “

The passing of Angie Mayhew, the wife of Peter Mayhew who played Chewbacca, has been announced. It was a pleasure to have met Angie during conventions and together with her late husband, she founded The Peter Mayhew Foundation, which aimed to provide support to struggling children and adults. May the Force always be with her .

Many fans had the pleasure of meeting Angie at conventions, where she always greeted visitors with a warm smile and a genuine interest in getting to know them. She was a staunch supporter of the Star Wars fandom and continued to attend conventions despite her husband’s passing.

The Peter Mayhew Foundation, founded in 2017 with Angie’s help, aims to assist families and individuals in need by providing medical supplies, equipment, and other resources to improve their quality of life. Inspired by Peter’s philanthropic spirit, Angie dedicated herself to continuing her husband’s legacy of helping others.

Peter Mayhew, known for his towering height and his iconic portrayal of Chewbacca in the Star Wars franchise, passed away in 2019. In his honor, Angie continued to support the Star Wars fan community and the causes she believed in. Her passion and commitment to making the world a better place will be sorely missed.

Fans around the world are mourning the loss of Angie and expressing their condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues. Her kind and generous spirit made a lasting impact on the Star Wars fandom, and her legacy will continue to inspire others for years to come.

May the Force be with you, Angie.

Source : @sw_holocron

