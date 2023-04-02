Sad news: Angie Mayhew, of #StarWars and @thewookieeroars fame, has passed away. Our condolences to the #PeterMayhewFoundation. #RIP.

Angie Mayhew has departed from this world. #AngieMayhew #FanthaTracks #StarWars #angiemayhew @thewookieeroars #peterMayhewFoundation

It is with great sadness that the Star Wars community mourns the loss of Angie Mayhew, who has passed away. Mayhew, who was married to Star Wars actor Peter Mayhew (who played Chewbacca in the original trilogy), was a beloved member of the community who made significant contributions to the Star Wars fandom.

Mayhew was a passionate advocate for the Peter Mayhew Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides medical care and support to those in need. She was dedicated to advancing the organization’s mission and worked tirelessly to raise awareness and funds for the cause.

Beyond her charity work, Mayhew was also an active member of the Star Wars community, attending numerous conventions and events in support of the franchise. She was known for her kindness and generosity, often going out of her way to make fans feel welcome and appreciated.

Fans and colleagues alike have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Mayhew’s legacy. Mark Newbold, a member of the Star Wars community, tweeted about Mayhew’s passing, prompting an outpouring of support and love from fans around the world.

While her presence will be sorely missed, Mayhew’s impact on the Star Wars community and the world at large will live on through the Peter Mayhew Foundation and the countless lives she touched along the way. Rest in peace, Angie Mayhew. You will be remembered fondly by all those who had the privilege to know you.

Source : @Prefect_Timing