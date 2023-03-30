Sad news: Aussie radio legend Doug Mulray dies at 71. #RIPDougMulray

At the age of 71, the renowned Australian breakfast radio host Doug Mulray has passed away. Commemorative messages can be found on #TheAdvertiser.

Legendary Aussie breakfast radio host Doug Mulray has passed away at the age of 71, leaving fans mourning his loss. The renowned radio personality was known for his distinctive style of broadcasting and his ability to connect with audiences across Australia. Mulray was one of the most popular radio hosts in the country, and his passing has left a significant void in the industry.

Mulray’s career in broadcasting spanned four decades, during which he hosted several popular radio shows. He was best known for hosting the breakfast show on Triple M in the 1980s, which he took to the top of the ratings charts. Mulray’s unique sense of humor, wit, and irreverent style made him a household name and endeared him to audiences across Australia.

Fans, celebrities, and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to Mulray, with many sharing their favorite memories of him on the airwaves. Australian comedian and radio host Wendy Harmer described Mulray as a “legend” and said that he had inspired her to pursue a career in radio.

His former co-host on Triple M, Hulka Saar, said that the news of Mulray’s passing was “devastating” and that he would be deeply missed by all who knew him. Saar added that Mulray’s humor and energy had “lit up” the radio waves and made him an iconic figure in Australian broadcasting.

Mulray’s impact on the radio industry in Australia cannot be overstated. He revolutionized the medium, bringing a fresh, irreverent style that resonated with listeners and helped to redefine the format. His legacy will continue to live on through the many broadcasters he inspired and the countless fans who will always remember the joy he brought to their lives.

In conclusion, the passing of Doug Mulray is a sad loss for the Australian radio industry and for his legions of fans. However, his legacy will continue to live on, and his impact on the industry will never be forgotten. Mulray will always be remembered as a true icon of Australian broadcasting, and his contributions to the medium will be celebrated for many years to come.

Source : @theTiser



Legendary Aussie breakfast radio host Doug Mulray has died at the age of 71. Read the tributes: https://t.co/GpLu9ngLve #TheAdvertiser pic.twitter.com/esXSC6XNxL— The Advertiser (@theTiser) March 30, 2023

Legendary Aussie breakfast radio host Doug Mulray has died at the age of 71. Read the tributes: https://t.co/GpLu9ngLve #TheAdvertiser pic.twitter.com/esXSC6XNxL — The Advertiser (@theTiser) March 30, 2023