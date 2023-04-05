“Sad news: Bonded Lurcher pair Ace and Ray, 6 months and 3, in need of a home following their owner’s passing. Housetrained, may be able to live with another dog. Please retweet and help find their forever home. #WALES #UK #dogs”

Kindly spread the word by retweeting to assist Ace and Ray in finding a home together in Wales, UK. These Lurchers, aged 6 months and 3, are a loving pair who have bonded with each other. Unfortunately, their owner has passed away. They are house-trained and could potentially live with another canine.

#animals #pets

Ace and Ray, a bonded pair of Lurchers, are looking for a new home in Wales or the UK after the passing of their owner. Animal Adoptions UK posted a plea for help on Twitter, and it’s been retweeted many times already. Ace is just six months old, while Ray is three years old. They are both house-trained and could possibly live with another dog as they enjoy the company of others. They are looking for someone to give them a forever home, and Animal Adoptions UK is keen to find someone who will appreciate them and take good care of them.

Ace and Ray are beautiful dogs, and their story is a sad one. Losing their owner has been hard for them, and they need support and love to help them through this tough time. Both of these dogs have a lot to offer, and they would make lovely pets for someone who has the time and desire to give them the love and attention they deserve.

Lurchers are a crossbreed, usually between a Greyhound and another breed. They are active dogs who love to run and play, and they are loyal and loving companions. Ace and Ray are no exception, and they are sure to bring joy to the right home.

If you are looking for a dog to adopt and you are based in Wales or the UK, please consider Ace and Ray. They will need a patient and understanding owner who is willing to work with them and help them settle into their new home. It won’t be easy for them to adjust to new surroundings, but with love and patience, they will become part of your family in no time.

Please share their story and help them find the perfect forever home. The more people who see their sweet faces, the more chance they have of finding someone who will love them as they deserve. Let’s give Ace and Ray a happy ending to their sad story.

Source : @AdoptionsUk

