“Sad news: Bonded pair in #Kent, UK aged 2 & 5 left without a home after owner’s passing. Good with other pets & kids. Contact shelter: 01797366620”

Sky and Skippy are a bonded pair of dogs aged 2 and 5 who are in need of a new home in the UK. Their previous owner has sadly passed away, and they are now looking for a new family to love and care for them. The two dogs are very close and have a strong bond, so it’s important that they are adopted together.

The good news is that Sky and Skippy are great with other dogs, cats, and children, so they will fit in well with most families. They are both friendly and affectionate, and love nothing more than spending time with their human companions. Sky is the younger of the two dogs and is full of energy and enthusiasm, while Skippy is a bit more laidback but still enjoys playtime and walks.

The animal shelter that is currently caring for Sky and Skippy would love to hear from anyone who is interested in adopting these two lovely dogs. They have provided a phone number and a website link for anyone who would like to get in touch and find out more about the dogs, including their personalities, likes and dislikes, and any special requirements they may have.

Adopting a pet is a big responsibility, but it can also be incredibly rewarding. By taking on Sky and Skippy, a new owner will not only be providing a loving home for these two dogs but will also be gaining two loyal and devoted companions who will bring joy and happiness to their new family.

In addition, adopting a pet from a shelter is a wonderful way to give an animal a second chance at a happy life. Many pets end up in shelters through no fault of their own, and by adopting from a shelter, a new owner is helping to give a deserving animal a fresh start.

So if you’re looking for two furry friends to add to your family, consider adopting Sky and Skippy. They’re ready and waiting for their new forever home, and they’re sure to bring lots of love and happiness with them.

Source : @AdoptionsUk

Please retweet to help Sky and Skippy find a home together #KENT #UK

Bonded pair aged 2 and 5, sadly their owner has passed away. They are good with other dogs, cats and children.

Please contact the shelter for more info.

DETAILS https://t.co/EldTHyoV5x

01797366620 pic.twitter.com/l4tI2AiEVP — Animal Adoptions UK (@AdoptionsUk) April 1, 2023

