Sad news. Byron Isfeld, beloved @EdmontonOilers superfan, has passed away. #RIPByron #yeg

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Superfan Byron Isfeld at the age of 81. He was a regular presence at @EdmontonOilers games and will be deeply missed for his infectious enthusiasm. His remarkable smile will be remembered forever. #yeg @RogersPlace #willie

It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Superfan Byron Isfeld, who has passed away at the age of 81. A familiar face at Edmonton Oilers home games, Byron was known for his infectious enthusiasm and unwavering support of the team. His love for the Oilers was palpable, and he was a beloved member of the Oilers community.

For years, fans and players alike could count on seeing Byron in the stands, proudly donning his Oilers gear and cheering on his favorite team. He had an energy about him that was impossible to ignore, and his presence at Rogers Place always made the game feel even more special.

But it wasn’t just his enthusiasm that made Byron so special. He had a kind heart and a warm smile that touched the lives of everyone he met. His joy for life was infectious, and he never failed to brighten the day of those around him.

It’s hard to imagine an Oilers home game without Byron, but we will carry his memory with us always. His passion, his spirit, and his love for the team he cherished will never be forgotten.

As we say goodbye to Byron, we offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We hope they can take comfort in knowing how much he meant to the Oilers community, and how much joy he brought to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Rest in peace, Superfan – you will be missed.

Source : @BrynMightyMouth



Sad to hear Superfan Byron Isfeld has passed away at the age of 81. He was a fixture at @EdmontonOilers home games and his enthusiasm will be missed. What a great smile!!! #yeg @RogersPlace #willie pic.twitter.com/ryO9oT2I6r— Bryn Griffiths (@BrynMightyMouth) March 27, 2023

Sad to hear Superfan Byron Isfeld has passed away at the age of 81. He was a fixture at @EdmontonOilers home games and his enthusiasm will be missed. What a great smile!!! #yeg @RogersPlace #willie pic.twitter.com/ryO9oT2I6r — Bryn Griffiths 🇨🇦 (@BrynMightyMouth) March 27, 2023