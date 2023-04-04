“Sad news: Catan creator Klaus Teuber, 70, has died.”

Klaus Teuber, the creator of Catan, has died at the age of 70.

Klaus Teuber, the creator of the popular board game Settlers of Catan, passed away at the age of 70. News of his death was shared on social media by various outlets and was met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences from fans of the game around the world.

Teuber was born in Germany in 1952 and first designed Settlers of Catan, also known as simply Catan, in the early 1990s. The game quickly gained popularity in Germany and went on to become a worldwide phenomenon, with millions of copies sold and numerous spin-offs and expansions released over the years.

Settlers of Catan is a strategy game that involves players building settlements and cities on a fictional island, while also trading resources with each other and competing for control of the island’s valuable ports and resources. The game is known for its unique mechanics, simple rules, and high replayability, making it a favorite of both casual and serious gamers alike.

Teuber continued to design games even after the success of Catan, releasing titles such as Barbarossa and Entdecker. He also remained a prominent figure in the board game community, attending conventions and events and promoting the hobby to new audiences.

The news of Teuber’s passing has understandably left many fans of Settlers of Catan feeling saddened and reflective. For many, the game represents a beloved part of their childhood or a treasured memory of playing with friends and family. Others have praised Teuber’s creativity and vision, citing his work as an inspiration to them in their own creative pursuits.

Regardless of how one feels about Settlers of Catan or Klaus Teuber as a person, his impact on the world of board gaming is undeniable. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to be felt for years to come, as new players discover the joys of Catan and designers continue to build upon the foundation that Teuber laid.

Source : @engadget

Catan creator Klaus Teuber has passed away at 70 https://t.co/V8ZkhZFiL4 pic.twitter.com/hg1qqPLa4C — Engadget (@engadget) April 4, 2023

