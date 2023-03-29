“Sad news: Comedian Paul O’Grady dies at 67.”

At 67 years old, presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has passed away. According to a statement from his partner Andre Portasio, he died unexpectedly but peacefully on Tuesday evening. #PaulOGrady

Unfortunately, the news broke today that popular presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has passed away at the age of 67. According to a statement released by his partner, Andre Portasio, he died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening.

Paul O’Grady was well-known for his quick wit and infectious personality, which won him a legion of fans throughout his career. He first rose to fame with his character Lily Savage, a flamboyant and outspoken drag queen, before moving on to present a variety of TV shows, including chat shows, game shows, and reality TV.

Although he was never afraid to speak his mind, Paul was also known for his compassion and his love of animals. He was a passionate animal rights activist and was heavily involved with rescuing and rehoming abandoned and mistreated animals throughout his life.

Despite his success and fame, however, Paul never forgot his roots. He grew up in Birkenhead, Merseyside, and often spoke fondly of his working-class upbringing. He remained a down-to-earth and approachable personality throughout his career and was always willing to lend his support to those who needed it.

Paul’s passing will undoubtedly be felt deeply by his friends, family, and fans alike. His infectious energy and unique brand of comedy will be sorely missed, and his legacy will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of those who loved him.

Rest in peace, Paul O’Grady – you will be missed.

Source : @GlitterBeamUK



