Sad news: Father of Arman and Wranga Lonri has passed away. Please recite Surah-e-Fatiha.

The father of Arman Lonri and Wranga Lonri passed away yesterday. Please pray Surah-e-Fatiha for the departed soul. (rewritten in simpler language)

The passing of a loved one is always a difficult and emotional time, and the loss of a parent is especially heartbreaking. Arman Lonri and Wranga Lonri, along with their family and friends, are undoubtedly mourning the loss of their father and seeking comfort and support during this time.

Reciting Surah-e-Fatiha is a common practice in the Muslim faith, and it is believed to provide peace and solace for the deceased. The call for community members to participate in this tradition demonstrates the importance of providing emotional and spiritual support to those who are mourning.

It is often said that death is a reminder of the fleeting nature of life and a chance to reflect on the time we have with our loved ones. The passing of Arman Lonri and Wranga Lonri’s father serves as a poignant reminder to cherish the time we have with our own family members and to offer support to those who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

As members of the global community, we should take this opportunity to reflect on the fragility of life and the importance of kindness and compassion towards one another, especially during times of grief and loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Arman Lonri, Wranga Lonri, and their family during this difficult time. May their father’s soul rest in peace.

Source : @SanaYousafzai9

