“Sad news: Galarrwuy Yunupingu dies at 74”

Professor Marcia Langton, Co-Chair of the Design Group for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, has expressed deep admiration and reverence for the late Galarrwuy Yunupingu, who was formerly awarded the Australian of the Year title. Mr Yunupingu, who recently passed away at 74 years of age, was highly regarded and respected.

Yunupingu, a Yolngu leader from Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory, was a key figure in the Indigenous land rights movement and worked tirelessly to ensure that his people’s voices were heard in matters of governance and decision-making. He was also a skilled musician and helped to bring traditional Yolngu music to a wider audience through his work with the band Yothu Yindi.

Langton, who worked closely with Yunupingu on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament Design Group, paid tribute to him in a statement, saying: “Galarrwuy Yunupingu was not only a towering figure in the Indigenous community but a true Australian icon. His tireless work in advancing the rights of Indigenous Australians is immeasurable, and his passion and commitment to his people will be sorely missed.”

Langton also spoke about Yunupingu’s legacy and the impact that he had on the Indigenous community and the wider Australian society: “Galarrwuy Yunupingu’s influence on the Indigenous land rights movement and his contribution to the recognition of Aboriginal culture and traditions will be felt for generations to come. His passing is a great loss not only to Indigenous Australians but to all Australians who value diversity and respect for Indigenous culture.”

Yunupingu’s work and legacy are a reminder of the ongoing struggle for recognition and equality that Indigenous Australians continue to face, and the importance of listening to and elevating Indigenous voices in decision-making and governance. As Langton stated, “we can honour his memory by continuing to work towards a better future for all Indigenous Australians, and by ensuring that their voices are heard and respected in all aspects of Australian society.”

