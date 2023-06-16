“Sad News: Global Evangelical Church Mourns the Loss of Mrs. Robinah Katende, a Beloved Mother”

Announcing the Passing of Global Evangelical Church Mother, Mrs. Robinah Katende

We are deeply saddened to inform you of the loss of Mrs. Robinah Katende, a beloved mother and leader in the global evangelical church community. She passed away last night, leaving behind a legacy of love, faith, and service.

At this time, we do not have full details on the cause of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and all those who knew and loved her.

May her soul rest in peace.

#Robinahkatende