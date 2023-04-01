Sad news: Howell Wayans, patriarch of the Wayans family, has passed away. #WeGotUs #SourceLove

Howell Wayans, the head of the Wayans clan, has departed from the world. Our hearts are with the family during this time of mourning. #UnityInGrief #LoveAndSupport

The news of Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the Wayans family passing away has left fans of the iconic comedy family in shock and mourning. Howell was not only the father of ten talented children, including Keenen Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans, and Marlon Wayans, but he was also a loving husband and role model to many.

While the cause of his death is not yet known, fans and celebrities alike have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late patriarch. Many have shared heartfelt memories of Howell and his impact on their lives, both as a person and a father figure.

The Wayans family has been a major force in the entertainment industry for decades, with Howell’s guidance and support playing a key role in their success. His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy lives on through his children and the countless fans who have been entertained by their work over the years.

As fans mourn the loss of a beloved figure, they also celebrate the life of a man who made such a significant impact on so many. Howell’s passing serves as a reminder to cherish the moments we have with our loved ones and to never take a single day for granted.

In the wake of his passing, the Wayans family has received an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues, with many sharing their love and condolences on social media. In this difficult time, they have come together to lean on each other and honor the memory of their beloved patriarch.

Howell Wayans will be deeply missed, but his legacy and impact will live on forever. Rest in peace to a true pioneer and trailblazer in the entertainment industry, and a loving father and husband to many.

