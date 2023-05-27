“Sad News: James Andrew, Former Coach of Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, OR, Passes Away – GoFundMe Campaign Launched”

James Andrew, Former Lakeridge High School Coach, Passes Away

The Lake Oswego community is mourning the loss of James Andrew, a beloved former coach at Lakeridge High School. Andrew passed away on Monday after a long battle with cancer.

A Legacy of Excellence

Andrew was a fixture at Lakeridge High School for many years, coaching both girls’ basketball and girls’ golf teams. He was beloved by his players and known for his dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence. His teams consistently performed at a high level, and he was widely respected throughout the state of Oregon.

Andrew’s impact went far beyond the court and the golf course. He was a mentor and a role model to countless students, teaching them not just how to be better athletes, but how to be better people. His positive attitude and infectious energy inspired everyone around him, and he will be deeply missed.

A GoFundMe to Support Andrew’s Family

In the wake of Andrew’s passing, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support his family. The campaign, which has already raised thousands of dollars, will help cover the cost of medical bills and other expenses.

“James was an incredible coach, teacher, and friend,” the campaign reads. “His impact on our community will never be forgotten. We want to show our support for his family during this difficult time.”

The outpouring of support for Andrew’s family has been overwhelming, with former players, colleagues, and community members all contributing to the campaign. Many have shared stories and memories of Andrew, highlighting the impact he had on their lives.

A Lasting Legacy

Although Andrew is no longer with us, his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched. His passion for sports and dedication to his players inspired a generation of young athletes, and his impact will be felt for years to come.

Rest in peace, James Andrew. You will be deeply missed.

