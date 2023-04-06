Sad News: Jasper, therapy dog who lit Blackpool Illuminations, passes away. #RIPJasper

The news of Jasper’s passing has saddened us. He was the therapy dog who, along with a group of Corona Heroes, switched on the Blackpool Illuminations in 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, Jasper visited numerous front-line nursing staff and patients. By providing cuddles and spreading joy, he brought smiles to the faces of many. [1/2]

It is with heavy hearts that we learned of the passing of Jasper, the therapy dog who brought joy and comfort to frontline workers and patients during the Covid-19 pandemic. Jasper was a true hero in his own right, and his presence was felt by many in the Blackpool community and beyond.

As a therapy dog, Jasper’s job was to provide emotional support to those in need. And he did it with grace and joy, bringing comfort to countless individuals who were struggling through one of the most difficult times in recent history. Whether he was visiting hospitals, care homes, or nursing facilities, Jasper was always ready with a wagging tail, a wet nose, and a warm embrace.

But it wasn’t just Jasper’s therapy work that made him special. In 2020, he was chosen to help switch on the Blackpool Illuminations, an honor that he shared with a group of heroes who had gone above and beyond during the pandemic. It was a moment that showcased Jasper’s star power, and the love and affection that the people of Blackpool had for him.

In the wake of Jasper’s passing, there has been an outpouring of love and support from the community he served. Many people have shared their stories of how Jasper touched their lives, and how much they will miss his gentle spirit and happy demeanor.

For those who knew Jasper, he was much more than just a dog. He was a friend, a confidant, and a source of unconditional love. And although he may be gone, his legacy will live on through the memories he has left behind.

Rest in peace, Jasper. You will be missed, but never forgotten.

Source : @visitBlackpool

