“Sad news: Marvin Mayfield, Director of Organizing, has passed away. A true warrior for justice and love for the people. #RIPMarvin”

The Center for Community Alternatives recently shared some very sad news with their followers on social media. They announced that their Director of Organizing, Marvin Mayfield, had passed away. The organization shared that Marvin was not only brilliant and buoyant, but he was also a true warrior for freedom and justice. He was someone who dedicated his life to making this world a better place.

Marvin Mayfield was a true leader and inspiration to so many people. His love for the people and his family was evident in everything he did. He always led by example and taught others how to fight for what they believed in while also showing them how to love and care for one another. His legacy will live on through the countless lives that he impacted during his time on this earth.

The Center for Community Alternatives was lucky to have someone like Marvin leading their team. He was a true asset to the organization and to the community as a whole. His passion for justice and equality was contagious, and he inspired others to stand up for what was right. He believed that everyone had a voice, and he worked tirelessly to ensure that all voices were heard.

Marvin Mayfield taught us all how to be better people. He showed us how to love and care for one another, even in times of adversity. His courage and determination were an inspiration to us all. While we are all deeply saddened by his passing, we can all take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on. He will continue to inspire us all to fight for freedom and justice, just as he did.

Source : @CCA_NY



It is with profound sadness that we share that our beloved Director of Organizing, Marvin Mayfield, has passed away. Marvin was a brilliant and buoyant warrior for freedom and justice. His love for the people and his family guided all he did. He taught us how to fight – and love. pic.twitter.com/7lDa9jxPmy — Center for Community Alternatives (@CCA_NY) March 30, 2023