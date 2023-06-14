Sad News: Memphis’ Three-Star Defensive Lineman Dion 247 Passes Away, Obituary Confirmed with 247 Dead.

Three-Star Defensive Lineman from Memphis, Dion 247 Dead and Obituary

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Dion 247, a promising young three-star defensive lineman from Memphis. Dion was a talented athlete who had a bright future ahead of him, but his life was tragically cut short.

Details surrounding Dion’s death are still unclear, but what is known is that he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the football community. Dion’s coaches and teammates remember him as a hardworking and dedicated player who always gave his all on the field.

Our hearts go out to Dion’s loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

