Sad news: Nepali football legend Damber Singh Gurung passed away at 71. RIP.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of former Nepali international and coach, Damber Singh Gurung, at the age of 71. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. Gurung made significant contributions to Nepalese football and his absence will be felt greatly. We pray that he may rest in peace.

Photo: ANFA

Former Nepali international footballer and coach, Damber Singh Gurung, passed away at the age of 71. The Nepalese football fraternity mourns the loss of one of its stalwart contributors. Gurung was a revered personality in the Nepalese footballing circles and his loss is felt by all those who have been associated with him.

Gurung had a long and illustrious career in football. As a player, he represented Nepal in international matches and was known for his technical prowess and formidable defensive skills. Later, he turned to coaching and mentored many young footballers in Nepal. In his capacity as a coach, Gurung played a pivotal role in the development of Nepalese football.

The All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Gurung and paid tribute to his contribution to Nepalese football. They released a statement saying, “Gurung was an inspiration and a guide to many, and his deep knowledge and passion for the game will never be forgotten. We offer our condolences to his beloved family, friends, and the entire Nepalese footballing community.”

Gurung was an instrumental figure in the Nepalese footballing community and his legacy is imprinted in the hearts and minds of those who knew him. The football fraternity in Nepal is united in grief at Gurung’s passing, and his contributions to the sport will always be remembered.

The loss of Gurung has deeply saddened the Nepalese sports community. His departure has left a void that would be difficult to fill. His family, friends, and well-wishers are in mourning, and the Nepalese football fraternity remembers him for his immense contribution to the sport. Gurung’s legacy will remain forever etched in the annals of Nepalese footballing history, and his memory will live on through the people he inspired and mentored. Rest in peace, Damber Singh Gurung.

