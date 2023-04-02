Sad news: Old thing has passed away.

It is evident that the old thing has ceased to exist, as illustrated by the presented evidence.

The image shared by Ôgbéni Bamidele R. Agbetu on Twitter shows Anthony Joshua celebrating his victory in a boxing match. The user captioned the image with a message of congratulations to Joshua, drawing parallels between his win and the success of a political candidate in a previous election.

The tweet suggests that the victory of Anthony Joshua in the boxing match is proof that “the old thing has passed away.” While it is unclear what the user means by this statement, it can be inferred that they believe Joshua’s win signifies a shift in power or a changing of the guard in some way.

The user goes on to compare Joshua’s victory to the success of a political candidate, suggesting that winning was just as certain for Joshua as it was for the candidate during their election campaign. This draws a connection between the world of sports and politics, implying that there are certain qualities that are necessary for success in both arenas.

The tweet ends with a message of congratulations to Joshua and to the political candidate, acknowledging their achievements and celebrating their success.

While the tweet is relatively short, it touches on several themes and ideas that are relevant in today’s society. The comparison between sports and politics is particularly relevant, as both arenas are often characterized by fierce competition and a desire to come out on top. By linking these two worlds together, the tweet suggests that there may be commonalities in the traits and qualities that are necessary for success in both realms.

Ultimately, the tweet celebrates the idea of triumph against the odds, and the ability of individuals to achieve success through hard work and dedication. Whether in the world of sports or politics, the message is clear: with determination and persistence, anything is possible.

Source : @OfficialBam_A

This shows like a proven fact that the Old thing has passed away. Just as Winning was so sure for @officialABAT during the election campaign. Same ways, @anthonyjoshua was to determine and he won the Game. Congratulations @anthonyjoshua Congratulations @officialABAT . pic.twitter.com/D9UzINFDfH — Ôgbéni Bamidele R. Agbetu (@OfficialBam_A) April 2, 2023

