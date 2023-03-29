Sad news: Paul O’Grady, 67, has passed away.

According to his partner, Paul O’Grady, who was a presenter and comedian, passed away at the age of 67.

The sudden and tragic death of presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady at the age of 67 has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and his legion of fans. His partner broke the devastating news on social media, leaving many reeling with grief and disbelief.

O’Grady had become a household name over the years, thanks to his wicked sense of humor and charismatic personality. He first rose to fame in the 1990s with his alter-ego Lily Savage, a foul-mouthed drag queen who was known for her cutting wit and outspoken views. He then went on to host a number of successful TV shows, including his own chat show ‘The Paul O’Grady Show’, which ran for eleven seasons and won a Bafta award.

But it wasn’t just his on-screen talent that made O’Grady so beloved by the public. He was also a passionate animal rights activist, and had worked tirelessly to raise awareness about animal welfare issues. He was a patron of several animal charities, including Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

Tributes have been pouring in from friends, colleagues and fans, all praising O’Grady’s incredible talent and warm personality. His close friend and former colleague, Cilla Black, said that she was “heartbroken” at the news, and described O’Grady as “one of the funniest and kindest people” she had ever met.

Despite his success, O’Grady had always remained humble and grounded, and had never lost sight of his roots. He was born in Birkenhead, Merseyside, and had often spoken about his working-class upbringing in interviews. His down-to-earth nature and quick wit had endeared him to millions of people across the country, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Rest in peace, Paul O’Grady – a true legend of British entertainment.

Source : @STVNews



