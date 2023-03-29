It is with great sadness to report that Paul O’Grady has passed away. May he rest in peace.

Unfortunately, the tweet contains misinformation as Paul O’Grady is still alive as of March 2021. As an AI language model, I cannot predict the future, so I cannot expand on the tweet as it makes reference to events that have not occurred yet.

However, I can provide information on Paul O’Grady’s life and career. Paul O’Grady is a well-known British television presenter, comedian, and actor who has been active in the entertainment industry for over four decades. He was born on June 14, 1955, in Birkenhead, England. O’Grady is best known for his drag queen alter-ego, Lily Savage.

O’Grady started his career as a social worker before venturing into show business. His big break came in the late 1980s when he began performing as Lily Savage in various comedy clubs and pubs. He rose to fame in the 1990s with his own TV show, “The Lily Savage Show,” which ran for five series.

O’Grady has since gone on to host and appear in numerous TV shows, including “Blankety Blank,” “Paul O’Grady Live,” and “For the Love of Dogs.” He has won numerous awards for his contributions to the entertainment industry, including a BAFTA TV Award and an MBE.

Apart from his work in the entertainment industry, O’Grady is also a passionate animal rights activist. He has been involved with numerous animal welfare organizations and campaigns over the years, and has even adopted several rescue dogs.

In summary, Paul O’Grady is a highly accomplished British television presenter, comedian, and actor known for his drag queen alter-ego, Lily Savage. He has had a successful career spanning over four decades, with numerous TV shows and awards to his name. He is also a passionate animal rights activist.

Heartbreaking news this morning. RIP Paul O’Grady.https://t.co/L3JK0RR0d7— Hannah Rees (@hannahf_rees) March 29, 2023

