Sad news: Phoebe Buffay (hamster) has passed away.

There will be no Dachshund Friday today. Sadly, our beloved Phoebe Buffay has left us. She was a spirited and charming hamster that we cherished deeply.

The news of Phoebe Buffay’s passing has left her family and friends heartbroken. The hamster, who had become a beloved member of the household, passed away on Friday. Tashy McTashface, Phoebe’s owner, took to Twitter to share the sad news with the world.

The tweet, accompanied by a photo of Phoebe, read: “They’ll be no Friday Dachshund today. We are all so sad that our beautiful Phoebe Buffay has passed away. She was a brilliant hamster full of character and we loved her very much.”

The outpouring of love and support that followed on Twitter was a testament to how much of an impact Phoebe had made during her time with Tashy and her family. From her hilarious antics in her hamster wheel to her love for snuggles and treats, Phoebe had won over the hearts of many.

Tashy shared that Phoebe had been dealing with health issues for a while, but they were doing everything they could to keep her comfortable and happy. Despite their efforts, Phoebe’s health continued to decline, and she eventually passed away peacefully.

While losing a pet can be a devastating experience, it’s important to remember the joy and love they brought into our lives. Phoebe may have been small, but her impact on Tashy and her family was immeasurable. She will always be remembered as a spunky and loving hamster who brightened up every day.

As the world continues to mourn the loss of Phoebe, Tashy has shared that they will take some time to grieve but will eventually adopt another furry friend. While no pet can ever replace Phoebe, Tashy hopes to give another animal a loving home and continue to honor Phoebe’s memory.

Source : @TashP351



