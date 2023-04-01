Sad news: Ray Shulman, bassist and composer of @GGIANTMUSIC, dies at 73. Rest in peace.

Ray Shulman, the bassist and composer from @GGIANTMUSIC, has died at 73 years old. He passed away at his London home after a prolonged illness.

Ray Shulman, the celebrated bassist and composer, has passed away at the age of 73. The news was announced by ProgMagazineUK on Twitter, and it is believed that Shulman died at his home in London after a long battle with illness.

Shulman was best known for his work as a founding member of the British progressive rock band, Gentle Giant. Alongside his brothers, Derek and Phil, Shulman helped to create some of the most iconic and influential music of the 1970s. Over the course of their career, Gentle Giant released a string of groundbreaking albums, including “Octopus,” “In a Glass House,” and “The Power and the Glory.”

Born in Simonstone, Lancashire in 1949, Shulman began his musical career in the mid-1960s as a member of the psychedelic pop group, Simon Dupree and the Big Sound. However, it was his work with Gentle Giant that cemented his reputation as one of the most talented and innovative musicians of his generation.

In addition to his bass playing, Shulman was also a skilled multi-instrumentalist and composer. He played a wide range of instruments, including guitar, violin, and trumpet, and was responsible for many of the band’s most memorable melodies and arrangements.

After the demise of Gentle Giant in the late 1970s, Shulman continued to work as a producer and musician, collaborating with a diverse range of artists from punk rockers the Damned to pop singer Alison Moyet. He also devoted much of his time to teaching music, sharing his expertise with a new generation of musicians.

The news of Shulman’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and fellow musicians alike. Many have praised his innovative spirit, his technical mastery, and his unwavering commitment to creating music that was at once challenging and accessible.

Despite his passing, Shulman’s legacy as a musician and composer continues to live on through his recordings and the countless musicians he inspired. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved his music.

Source : @ProgMagazineUK

. @GGIANTMUSIC‘s Ray Shulman has died at the age of 73. The bassist and composer has passed away at his home in London following a long illnesshttps://t.co/qMlDA0EMnw — ProgMagazineUK (@ProgMagazineUK) April 1, 2023

