“Sad news: Ryuichi Sakamoto, 71, passed away. Legendary composer.”

Posted on April 2, 2023

Renowned Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has died at the age of 71. He was a legendary figure in not only film music but also various musical genres. Which scores by Sakamoto do you cherish the most?

Source : @CelluloidTunes

