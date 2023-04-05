“Sad news: Sudhir Naik passed away. RIP”

Sudhir Naik, a former cricket player representing India and Mumbai’s captain, has passed away. He is best remembered for leading Mumbai to victory in the Ranji trophy in 1971 despite the absence of six test players. He also provided guidance to several young talents, including Zaheer Khan. Rest in peace, sir.

Sudhir Naik, a former Indian cricketer and captain of the Mumbai team, died recently at the age of 76. Naik will always be remembered for leading Mumbai to victory in the Ranji Trophy in 1971 when six test players were not available due to international commitments. Moreover, he was a mentor to many young players, including Zaheer Khan, who went on to play for India and become a respected fast bowler.

Naik was born and raised in Mumbai and began his cricketing career in 1961 as a middle-order batsman. He made his debut for Mumbai in 1963 and played for the team until his retirement in 1981. During his career, he scored 5,120 runs in 100 first-class matches, including 9 centuries and 29 half-centuries.

In addition to his batting skills, Naik was also an effective off-spinner and took 50 wickets in first-class cricket. Although he never played for the Indian national team, he was a prolific scorer in domestic cricket and played a key role in Mumbai’s success during the 1970s and 1980s.

Naik’s leadership skills were evident during Mumbai’s famous Ranji Trophy win in 1971 when the team was severely depleted due to the absence of six test players. Naik stepped up to the challenge and led from the front, scoring 65 runs and taking 3 wickets in the final against Bengal. He also played a crucial role in Mumbai’s victory against Karnataka in the quarterfinals.

After retiring from cricket, Naik became a coach and mentor to many young players in Mumbai. One of his protégés was Zaheer Khan, who later became one of the most successful fast bowlers in Indian cricket history. Naik’s guidance and support played a crucial role in shaping the careers of many young cricketers in Mumbai.

Naik’s death is a great loss for the cricketing community in Mumbai and India. He will always be remembered as a great player and leader who inspired generations of cricketers. RIP sir.

Former India player and Mumbai captain Sudhir Naik has passed away: he memorably won Mumbai the Ranji trophy in 1971 when six test players were away. And mentored many young players including Zaheer Khan. RIP sir pic.twitter.com/3mr6RpXD31 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 5, 2023

