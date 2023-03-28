Sad news: Veteran singer Sanath Nandasiri passes away at 81 in Colombo hospital. #RIPSanathNandasiri #SriLanka

At the age of 81, Sanath Nandasiri – a veteran singer – has died while receiving treatment in a private hospital in Colombo. This is sad news for Sri Lanka. #LKA #SriLanka

Renowned Sri Lankan singer Sanath Nandasiri passed away at the age of 81 while receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in the city of Colombo. The loss of this legendary artist has left his fans and admirers saddened, and the music industry has lost a great talent.

Nandasiri was born in 1941 in southern Sri Lanka and began his musical career in the 1960s. He gained recognition for his unique voice and style in the traditional Sri Lankan music genre, “Baila.” Nandasiri soon became a nationally recognized artist and continued to produce music for over five decades, leaving his mark on the music industry.

His music touched the hearts of many Sri Lankans, and his fans appreciated his ability to retain the authenticity of traditional Sri Lankan music while incorporating modern elements into it. Nandasiri’s contribution to the music industry will be remembered as a significant cultural asset of the country for years to come.

During his musical journey, Nandasiri released many popular songs, including “Amme Suwanda,” “Ehi Thaiyey,” “Punsanda Reta,” and “Ajith Muthukumarana.” He received numerous accolades and awards, including the Presidential Award for Classical Music in 1982, the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation’s “Ranaviru Real Star” award, and the prestigious “Kala Keerthi” award in 2012, among others.

Nandasiri is remembered for his humility, dedication, and passion for music. He was a true inspiration to many aspiring artists in Sri Lanka and abroad. The Sri Lankan music industry has lost a great musician, but his music will continue to live in the hearts of his fans.

The Sri Lankan government and people mourn the loss of Sanath Nandasiri, and his legacy will always be one of the most significant contributions to Sri Lankan culture. His passing has left a void in the hearts of many Sri Lankans who admired him, respected him, and loved his music. Rest in peace, Sanath Nandasiri, and thank you for the beautiful melodies and memories you have left behind.

