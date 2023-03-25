“Sad news: Women’s snooker legend Vera Shelby MBE has died aged 93. #RIPVeraShelby”

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Vera Shelby MBE, who received the Sport Newcastle Sporting Success of the Year award twice.

Sport Newcastle recently announced with great sadness the passing of two-time Sporting Success of the Year Winner and Women’s Snooker World Champion, Vera Shelby MBE at the age of 93. Vera was not only a successful athlete but also a trailblazer and icon in her sport.

In 1976, Vera made history by becoming the first-ever winner of the Women’s Snooker World Title. Her victory paved the way for future generations of female snooker players and helped to elevate the sport to new heights. Vera’s dedication, hard work, and talent were key factors in her success, and she will always be remembered as a true legend in the sport.

Vera’s achievements on the snooker table were just a small part of her incredible career. She was also an accomplished billiards player, earning several national titles, and was a regular commentator and pundit for snooker events. Vera was an inspiring figure for many, and her determination and passion for her sport were a true testament to her character.

As the first woman to win the Women’s Snooker World Title, Vera’s legacy continues to inspire young girls and women around the world to push boundaries and achieve their dreams. Her achievements in the world of snooker will always be remembered, and her impact on the sport will continue for generations to come.

Sport Newcastle’s announcement of Vera Shelby’s passing was a poignant reminder of the contributions of female athletes to the world of sports. Her legacy serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for future generations of female athletes, and we honor her memory as a true pioneer in her sport. Rest in peace, Vera Shelby MBE.

Source : @SportNewcastle



