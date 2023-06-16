Sad Update: Central Texas Child Struck by Lightning Has Lost Their Battle After Extended Hospitalization

Tragic Update: Central Texas Child Struck by Lightning Succumbs to Injuries

It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news that Grayson Boggs, the young child who was struck by lightning in Central Texas, has passed away after a long and difficult battle in the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with Grayson’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. May they find comfort and serenity in the memories of this incredible young soul.

Rest in peace, Grayson.

