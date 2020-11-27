Sadie Roberts-Joseph Death -Dead – Obituaries: Founder of african american museum found dead in trunk.
Sadie Roberts-Joseph has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 75-year-old Louisiana woman who founded an African American history museum was discovered dead in the trunk of a car, and police said Saturday that investigators were working diligently to find those responsible. U.S. NEWS 07/13/2019 05:51 pm ET
Tributes
Sadie Roberts Joseph was Killed by one of her tenants who just so happened to have a history of sexual assault of children. Of course this is the take away. pic.twitter.com/gd0Hrrt0Un
— Rex Banner (@BWatchtower) August 24, 2019
For days,CNN insinuated the person who murdered a Louisiana civil-rights leader was white. But the suspect turns out to be a black tenant of hers who was behind in rent. Allegedly strangled her & stuffed her in the trunk of her car. Decidedly not the narrative CNN was looking for pic.twitter.com/ABwW5sxSCK
— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 19, 2019
Gopnik_Slav wrote
R.I.P Sadie Roberts-Joseph. I’m sorry this happened to you & I’m sorry your murder is being used by the news & the web as ammo for a flame war. I hope her family can have some privacy in their mourning Folded hands.
@tidalectics wrote
just a reminder that there has been and continues to be a genocide against black people in the US
@tidalectics wrote
Sadie Roberts-Joseph The curator and founder of the African-American history Museum was found dead in her car earlier this year and there’s been no media coverage or discussion about it further 1/
gabriel blm wrote
disgusted by all the recent deaths. and this has been happening for centuries. RIP ahmaud arbery, sadie roberts-joseph, george floyd, and every other black person who was murdered unjustly and systematically. the people responsible deserve worse than jail.
KinoSailboat wrote
i bet yall didnt know the founder of the african american history museum died last year. her name was Sadie Roberts-Joseph. she deserved celebration of her life but ya’lls ignorance of her even existence is sad as hell. but yall know yall history?
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.