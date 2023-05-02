“Sadio Mane shorts down” : “Thomas Tuchel’s Unusual Act of Pulling Down Sadio Mane’s Shorts Leaves Former Liverpool Star Unimpressed”

Bayern Munich Manager Thomas Tuchel Pulls Down Sadio Mane’s Shorts During Training Session

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel demonstrated his cheeky side by pulling down Sadio Mane’s shorts during a recent training session. The incident took place at the club’s Sabener Strasse headquarters on Monday. Mane was seen standing with his arms folded and talking to one of the coaching staff when Tuchel approached him from behind. The German boss then tugged his blue shorts, pulling one side halfway down. Mane was left stunned as Tuchel walked away calmly as though nothing had happened.

Mane has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons lately following a bust-up with Leroy Sane after Bayern Munich’s Champions League defeat to Manchester City. Tuchel has since claimed that there is no ill-feeling, and the atmosphere is back to being the best in Bavaria. Mane has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena since his altercation with Sane.

Reports suggest that Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Napoli are keen on the forward. The Senegal international has endured a difficult time with his new club since swapping Liverpool for Bayern Munich last summer. One of football’s nice guys, Mane became a firm favourite at Anfield and won every trophy on offer, including the Premier League and Champions League titles.

Despite the distractions, Mane will be tasked with helping his side get past Werder Bremen on Saturday as Bayern Munich look to get their hands on another Bundesliga title this season.

News Source : Sam May

Source Link :Thomas Tuchel bizarrely pulls Sadio Mane’s shorts down and ex-Liverpool star is not impressed/