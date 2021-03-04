Sadiq Daba Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sadiq Daba, veteran broadcaster and legendary has Died .

RT @DrOlufunmilayo: TVC says Sadiq Daba, veteran broadcaster and legendary actor has died this evening after a long and sad battle with leukemia and prostrate cancer. For many of us, our childhood watching NTA is totally incomplete without him. May he rest in peace.

He was such a fine gentleman.



