Saed Sultan Abdiqadir Sultan Abdilahi Death – Obituary : RT @samotalis: My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Saed Sultan Abdiqadir Sultan Abdilahi who passed awa…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @samotalis: My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Saed Sultan Abdiqadir Sultan Abdilahi who passed away tonight in Hargeysa. It was days ago when we buried his brother Sultan Mohamed. May Allah bless his soul, enlighten his grave and bestow him Jannatul Fardaws. AMIN



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.