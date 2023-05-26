“Safe Evacuation Alston Ridge Middle School” today : Officials Confirm Safe Evacuation of Alston Ridge Middle School after Bomb Threat

Posted on May 26, 2023

Officials Confirm Safe Evacuation of Alston Ridge Middle School After Bomb Threat today 2023.
Alston Ridge Middle School in Cary, North Carolina, was evacuated following a bomb threat on Wednesday morning. Students and staff were forced to leave the building while law enforcement officials investigated. The threat was found to be groundless and classes resumed as scheduled in the afternoon. Parents were informed via a message from the school that their children were not in danger but an anonymous person had posed the threat on a Google document.

News Source : The Express

